State Supreme Court to decide if voters can legalize recreational marijuana

Oklahoma (KSWO) - At 5 P.M. Thursday, the period to challenge state question 820 ended.

Now, the Oklahoma supreme court must decide if voters should have the choice to legalize recreational marijuana.

“We filed this petition, state question 820, that is currently in the process at the beginning of this year. We’ve been through lot’s of court battles, we got approved, we went out and collected our signatures in a record amount of time. Over 164,000 Oklahomans signed the petition,” Yes On 820 campaign director Michelle Tilley said.

As it is written, 820 would let dispensaries sell to adults over the age of 21 and would allow certain drug offenders to petition for their records to be expunged of petty drug charges.

“We know that there are tens of thousands or more people in Oklahoma who have these, again, minor marijuana offenses on their record and it still to this day we’ve heard so many stories effects them getting jobs, effects them getting certain things that they need, I mean this will be life changing for people,” Tilley said.

One recovery advocate is worried that expanding access to marijuana could worsen addiction issues.

“Most of the people I know that use harder drugs all started off smoking pot,” Ambrosia Treatment Center outreach coordinator Stephanie Morcom said.

A recent study from the CDC revealed that overdose deaths are up 44% from two years prior... and data from 2020 reveals Oklahoma saw a 23% increase in fatal overdoses.

Marijuana is not known to cause overdose, but it can be addictive.

“If you can’t control putting it down or putting it away or how much you are using at one time - like if the one bowl you promised you were going to use turned into like five because you can’t control yourself once you start - then I would probably challenge you to ask yourself if you really were [an addict].”

Four challenges to state question 820 were filed that the court must resolve before they can make a decision.

