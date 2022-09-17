7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat as we approach first day of Autumn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

About exactly one month ago, right after we ended a 2 week stretch of temperatures above 100 through the first half of August, I made the mention that with summers like the one that we have been experiencing (especially with the brutal July we had), we usually see high temps in the upper 90s and low 100s last through the end of September, even if we have a couple cooldowns throughout. Since we broke that 2 week stretch of triple digits, we have only had one day above 100 degrees. While my prediction may have been somewhat incorrect for the most part, it seems that the part about upper 90s and 100s until the end of September might turn out to be correct.

Tonight, we will have a clear and mild night with some winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Morning lows will fall only to the low 70s, which is around 10° above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, although slightly warmer as highs will be in the mid/upper 90s, with some places within a couple degrees of the triple digits. Mostly sunny and sunny skies with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

The first half of next week will feature temperatures reaching and possibly exceeding 100° as the high-pressure ridge will remain dominant overhead. Record-breaking numbers will be possible in some places. Expect tons of sunshine with little cloud coverage for all of next week.

On Thursday a cold front is expected to sweep through Texoma, though it will appear to be non-existent as temperatures will only drop into the mid-90s. Add on to that only a slight shift in the winds and no rain. Coincidently, Thursday is the first official day of fall, and even with a “cooldown” on that day, it certainly won’t feel like it. Above-average temperatures with mostly sunny skies will continue into next weekend.

