First Alert Forecast- The “Second Summer”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall has fallen. The fabled “Second Summer” is here. With dry warm air flowing in out of Mexico, the next several days look to be hot, dry, and sunny.

Thanks to a high pressure zone, today through Monday, highs top out in the high 90s, with maybe a few triple digits scattered here and there. By Tuesday, the triple digit highs are almost certain. Over that period, we might even see some records broken!

Skies will be sunny, winds will be windy, and rain will be non-existent. Then, Thursday, a slight boundary passage will shift winds and drop temperatures slightly, breaking us out of the high 90s and 100s and into just the mid-to-high 90s.

We call it a “second summer”, but to me it seems like that taste of cooler temps we had was more of a “pre-fall”!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.