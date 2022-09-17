Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast- The “Second Summer”

With dry warm air flowing in out of Mexico, the next several days look to be hot, dry, and sunny.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall has fallen. The fabled “Second Summer” is here. With dry warm air flowing in out of Mexico, the next several days look to be hot, dry, and sunny.

Thanks to a high pressure zone, today through Monday, highs top out in the high 90s, with maybe a few triple digits scattered here and there. By Tuesday, the triple digit highs are almost certain. Over that period, we might even see some records broken!

Skies will be sunny, winds will be windy, and rain will be non-existent. Then, Thursday, a slight boundary passage will shift winds and drop temperatures slightly, breaking us out of the high 90s and 100s and into just the mid-to-high 90s.

We call it a “second summer”, but to me it seems like that taste of cooler temps we had was more of a “pre-fall”!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
Will recreational marijuana be on the ballot?
State Supreme Court to decide if voters can legalize recreational marijuana
Greyhound bus
Greyhound returns to Lawton
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome
On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems
City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 9/16 AM
7News First Alert Weather: Windy and warm weekend weather