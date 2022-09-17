Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say

Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the employee was stealing mail.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities say a man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at a postal worker.

KKTV reports Stephen Teague was arrested on Thursday after police responded to a neighborhood regarding someone shooting a gun outside of a home.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Teague is accused of shooting at two people, including a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Authorities said Teague, a homeowner, believed someone was stealing his mail, and a contracted employee of the Postal Service was making deliveries in the neighborhood that day.

The sheriff’s office reported no injuries in the incident, but Teague was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor menacing.

According to online court records, Teague did not appear to have a criminal history in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
Stitt welcomes Simple Modern to Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial