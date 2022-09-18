City of Geronimo celebrates 119th Birthday

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - There was no limit to the fun out in Geronimo this weekend, as they concluded the city’s 119th birthday celebration.

Residents kicked off the event on Friday night, with a great parade and fireworks show, which officials said was a huge success.

They even had a bit of time for a cornhole tournament and some great music by the Native Blues Band.

Saturday morning was full of events as well, starting with the Fire Department Breakfast, Fishing Derby and Lil Mr. and Mrs. Geronimo contest.

There was also tons of shopping with a flea market, city-wide garage sale and vendors from across the area.

Saturday afternoon officials kept residents busy with a Car show, Power Wheels contest and Fire Department games.

Residents Russell Burk and Jody Hall came out for another reason, which they were happy to share with us.

“Burnouts! We both growed up here, so this is what we do. It’s a lot of fun to do I reckon,” said Hall.

Residents brought their cars, trucks, and even motorcycles out to show their birthday support for the city of Geronimo, by burning a little rubber.

But Saturday night was mostly all about the bull riding, with the Geronimo Bull Riding Classic.

Mayor Lesley Mallow said it closes out the event perfectly, but the celebration is always a success because it brings everyone back to Geronimo.

”Everybody takes pride in this weekend, because we have so many people come into town, and people travel from all over to come spend the weekend with their family, to spend with us. And, I just think it’s just a big family reunion,” said Mallow.

Saturday night finished off with a street dance, featuring Kat Pratt, giving residents a chance to literally party in the streets.

All of us here at 7News wish the city of Geronimo a happy 119th birthday!

