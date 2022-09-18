Expert Connections
Cops and Kids Picnic

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 40th annual Cops and Kids Picnic was hosted at the Public Safety Center in Lawton Saturday.

Officers from a variety of divisions talked to families about their jobs at booths.

Kids also had the chance to ask officers questions and explore their equipment.

One of the organizers says their goal is to pull back the curtain on how police work.

”Community members, kids, adults, anybody to know that they can come up to an officer in confidence and tell them ‘hey I need help, I need assistance,’ or just to come up and say hi. They need to be able to know that they can come up and talk to us and tell us things.”

Free food, prizes and games were set up at the event and other community organizations set up spots for people to approach.

