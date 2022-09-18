First Alert Forecast- September Hot Streak Continues!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be mid-September, but it sure don’t feel like it! The next few days will continue to be plagued by hot, dry, rainless conditions. That’s all thanks to the zone of high pressure currently dominating the southern plains keeping humidity low and winds steadily flowing from the dry, Mexican desert. It’s like someone has taken a giant blow dryer to the US.

As a result, highs today through Wednesday will be in the high 90s and even a few 100s here and there, though we can expect more triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies in that period will stay almost entirely cloudless, meaning all that sunshine is really going to double down on the uncomfortable heat. Winds remain blustery, ranging the 10-20 mph range from the south through Wednesday.

Thursday, is where we get to shake things up a bit. The passage of a little frontal boundary will switch wind directions to northerly and drop temperatures a few degrees. Not exactly an arctic blast, but mid 90 highs is better than triple digit highs.

It’s hard to believe it’s almost October and we’re still stuck in July! I highly advise against wearing that flannel jacket just yet!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

