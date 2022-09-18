Missing jet skier at Lake Lawtonka

MEDICINE , Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed a man went missing on Lake Lawtonka Saturday after he fell off his jet ski without a life jacket.

Police began the search around 6:30 p.m., following reports of a missing jet skier.

They have identified the missing man, but are not releasing the name until they have exhausted all search efforts and notified his family.

So far, officers have searched using boats and a helicopter, but plan to deploy a diving team Sunday morning.

