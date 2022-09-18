New U.S. Citizens recognized at Duncan Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Each year the Duncan Area Literacy Council and the Duncan Public Library celebrates new American citizens and on Saturday they recognized 8 new citizens.

The Citizenship corner, located inside the Duncan Public Library is a place people can receive help in the process of becoming a united states citizen.

They have been around since 2018 and so far have helped 28 people go through the process

Nancy Litsch with the Duncan area literacy council specializes in prepping students for their citizenship test.

She said they’ve helped people of different walks of life.

“They all are educated, good people, that would make wonderful US citizens, we are so proud,” said Litsch.

They usually prep people for 3 to 6 months. Each individual has a lengthy application to fill out and must pay a fee to the government.

Candidates are expected to know 100 citizenship question. Litsch said this is a time consuming process so she’s proud of everyone who put in the work.

“Work during the day, they have family at night but for them to show that kind of dedication that makes me feel good they really want to become U.S citizens,” she said.

One of those students is Salvador Garcia who has been studying for his test for about a year now.

He said he wanted to make sure he did things the right way.

“I have my family here, my kids and my wife, I wanted to do things right so I can have my rights in this country,” said Garcia.

Garcia is a construction worker whose been here since 2004, he went to school to get his GED.

He now has a wife and two kids. Garcia is proud to have taken this step and encourages everyone who can to follow in his footsteps.

“I’m challenging everyone who is a resident to apply for their citizenship because i think its a good way to do things right in this country,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.