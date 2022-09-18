Expert Connections
Phone scammers targeting Comanche Co. residents at work

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about another scam...
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about another scam making the rounds, in connection to a previous phone scam.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about another scam making the rounds, in connection to a previous phone scam.

Last month, 7News reported on a scam where the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office and looking for individuals who missed jury duty. They claim the victim owes a fine for the missed duty and gives them a list of different payment options.

Well now, Sheriff Kenny Stradley said, they are calling residents at their place of employment.

Stradley wants the public to know, just like before, that this is not the sheriff’s office but a scam.

He wanted to remind residents that’s not the way the Comanche County Sheriff’s office does business.

