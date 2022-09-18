Walters Police Department searching for suspect after city property vandalized

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying criminals responsible for vandalizing property owned by the city.

These are pictures of the damage caused, although some of them have been blurred to block offensive words and images.

Officials with the Walters Police Department said sometime in the overnight hours between September 17 and 18, a very bad artist tagged several different areas in the city with blue spray paint.

Officials are asking residents who have information about the incident or the suspect involved to contact the Walter Police Department at (580) 875-6061.

You can remain anonymous.

