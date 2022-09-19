Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Near record high temperatures with a fall-like cooldown showing up on the 7-Day

Drought conditions expected to worsen over the next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs soaring close to 100°. Please use heat safety precautions to avoid any heat related illnesses from setting in. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

The ridge of high pressure dominates through the middle of the week with a forecast temperature of 100° on Wednesday. The ridge flattens allowing for a weak front to move through early Thursday morning. As a result, temperatures will cool off several degrees compared to Wednesday with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s.

There will be a stronger cold front that moves through early Sunday morning bringing back temperatures into the mid 80s on Monday of next week. Unfortunately, as the front moves through there will be a limited amount of moisture keeping rain chances scarce.

