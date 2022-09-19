Cameron hosting baseball, softball camp in partnership with OKC Dodgers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be hosting a special event for baseball and softball players across Southwest Oklahoma.

CU’s Athletic Department has partnered with the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation to bring the “Play Ball” experience to Lawton.

Play Ball participants will learn the basics of baseball with instruction from CU softball and baseball players and staff. Players will then play games of wiffleball to put their skills to the test.

There is no charge for registration, which is open to boys and girls from four to 18 years of age. Registration is available online at: https://okcdodgers.leagueapps.com/events/3368663-playball-lawton

Upon completion, participants will receive a swag bag from the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, a wiffle bat and ball set, and a year subscription to MLB.TV.

For more information contact OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation Keith Breckinridge at keith.breckenridge@okcdodgers.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.