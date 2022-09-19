“Care2Cure” Car Show raises money for Huntington’s disease

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks, cars, motorcycles and more were on display this weekend, as officials concluded the 11th annual “Care2Cure” Indoor Car, Truck, and Bike show.

The show helps to support the Lawton Area Huntington’s Disease support group, as they continue to spread awareness and education about Huntington’s Disease.

The founder of “Care2Cure”, Kathy Timberlake, started the show back in 2011 after losing both her son and daughter to Huntington’s disease.

On Sunday, officials handed out over 40 awards for specialty cars, trucks, and bikes in the Expo building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The show included vendors, food trucks, raffles, a live auction and more, with $500 to the best truck and car.

For more information about the Lawton Area Huntington’s Disease support group, click here.

