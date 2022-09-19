Expert Connections
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet was reportedly t-boned by another truck propelling it into a light pole.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole.

The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it was struck in an intersection by a red truck traveling on F. Ave, according to a KSWO 7News photographer at the scene.

At this time, 7News is not aware of any major injuries in connection to the wreck, although two ambulances were on scene.

