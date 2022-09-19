Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole.

The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it was struck in an intersection by a red truck traveling on F. Ave, according to a KSWO 7News photographer at the scene.

At this time, 7News is not aware of any major injuries in connection to the wreck, although two ambulances were on scene.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.