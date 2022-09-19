Grassfire on SE Lee threatens homes in the area

Expert Connections
Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is threatening two homes in the area.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is threatening two homes in the area.

Fire crews were called to the scene a little after 11 a.m. after the large grassfire was spotted east of Lawton.

The fire spread quickly, heading northeast, but firefighters were able to get it under control before it caused damage to two homes on Lee Blvd.

Currently, Comanche County Sheriff’s are working to direct traffic around the blaze, which is affecting visibility in the area.

Comanche County Emergency Management is also on scene, along with Cox’s Store VFD, Valley View VFD, Kona VFD, and Flower Mound VFD.

Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze, which continues to flare up along the fire line.

There have been no injuries reported with the blaze at this time, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

