Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Interview: Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the Lawton area are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ taking place this weekend.

7News spoke with Katherine Funaki, the committee chair, and Shelbi Waters, a local committee member, about the upcoming event, what people can expect, and its importance.

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th, at the Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reasons to end the disease.

For more information or to register for the walk, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is...
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged
The Walters Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying criminals...
Walters Police Department searching for suspect after city property vandalized
There was no limit to the fun out in Geronimo this weekend, as they concluded the city’s 119th...
City of Geronimo celebrates 119th Birthday

Latest News

Bois D'Arc Ave Road Closure
Stephens County Road Closure Begins Monday
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
CU’s Athletic Department has partnered with the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation to...
Cameron hosting baseball, softball camp in partnership with OKC Dodgers
Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is...
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged