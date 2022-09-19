Interview: Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the Lawton area are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ taking place this weekend.

7News spoke with Katherine Funaki, the committee chair, and Shelbi Waters, a local committee member, about the upcoming event, what people can expect, and its importance.

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th, at the Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reasons to end the disease.

For more information or to register for the walk, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here.

