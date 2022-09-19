Mom spreads drunk driving awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 32 people die in drunk driving crashes every day.

Here in Lawton, one mom is fighting to make sure no one has to experience losing a son to drunk driving.

Annette Flores lost her 29-year-old son Jonathan in July of last year, as the result of a deadly 4-car crash on the corner of 67th and Cache Road.

That night, he left her house to grab a burger and that was the last time she heard from him.

“I kept calling that night and he wasn’t answering the phone, I kept calling and just please begging him to call me. I already knew something was wrong, you can feel it because he would answer his phone but he was already gone,” said Annette.

Jonathan’s mother said she remembers her son for the impact he made on the lives of others.

“In school he was named, they called him nickname Dr. Phil because all the kids would go to him when they had problems, he just loved to help people he was very giving and loving,” she said.

Now that Jonathan is gone, Annette is fighting to make changes.

She said she has written letters to the governor, lawmakers and even Mayor Stan Booker, who was the only one to respond to her.

“It’s our responsibility as public citizens of this place to help curve this, you know to help bring a stop to it because one day it could be you,” she said.

Annette said it takes a community to stop drunk driving not just the police. She has placed signs to remind people of the dangers of drunk driving.

“But I’m never going to stop to bring awareness to this because people need to know, I don’t want some other parent to have to get up in the morning, get a phone call saying their son is gone, it’s the most hardest thing for a parent to do,” said Annette.

The Flores family is still waiting to see the results of a trial, which is set for January of next year.

