Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Police: Former substitute teacher groomed, raped 14-year-old student

By Dan Greenwald and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A former substitute teacher in a Missouri school district is accused of raping a student and threatening her if she told anyone about it, according to authorities.

KMOV reports 30-year-old Brandon Holbrook was charged with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy.

Authorities said Holbrook first met the 14-year-old victim at Bernard Middle School, one of the schools where he was subbing. He started grooming the victim through social media platforms and exchanging messages and pictures with her in May, police allege. Police said Holbrook raped the girl while at her home on three separate occasions and made veiled threats against the victim if she told anyone.

Police do not know how many districts Holbrook worked for as a substitute teacher, and believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about any additional victims is asked to call St. Louis County police.

The Mehlville School District sent a letter home to parents about the accusations against Holbrook.

In the letter, the district’s superintendent said Holbrook was made inactive on the substitute roster as of Sept. 12 in the wake of the accusations.

He also said he believed in the importance of communicating “openly with our families” and that the Melville District schools “are places where students should always feel safe” so allegations of staff misconduct are taken “very seriously.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is...
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged
The Walters Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying criminals...
Walters Police Department searching for suspect after city property vandalized
There was no limit to the fun out in Geronimo this weekend, as they concluded the city’s 119th...
City of Geronimo celebrates 119th Birthday

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US officials: Border crossings soar among Venezuelans
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Interview: Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer's
Interview: Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s