Stephens County Road Closure Begins Monday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan will need to find alternative routes of travel this week if they travel Bois D’Arc Ave frequently.

Bois D’Arc Ave between 42nd Street and the Highway 7 Bypass will be closed for one week beginning today for road improvements.

Access to properties in the area will be maintained, but drivers are urged to use caution in the area and to observe warning signs as there will be no thru traffic.

