UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman.

21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday.

Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials originally began searching for him Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., but had to call the search after sunset due to a lack of light. A dive team reportedly discovered his body around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

READ: UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.