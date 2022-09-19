UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman.
21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday.
Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
Officials originally began searching for him Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., but had to call the search after sunset due to a lack of light. A dive team reportedly discovered his body around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
