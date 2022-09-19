UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

Expert Connections
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
By Dakota Mize
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman.

21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday.

Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials originally began searching for him Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., but had to call the search after sunset due to a lack of light. A dive team reportedly discovered his body around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

READ: UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

