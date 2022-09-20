2 charged with child neglect after 10-month old found with meth in system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two a man and woman out of Lawton for charges of child neglect.

Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz have both been charged with felony child neglect, and had warrants issued for their arrests.

In August, 7News reported the Lawton Police Department was searching for a woman and child who had walked out of Comanche County Memorial Hospital. At the time, police said they wanted to perform a welfare check on the child.

According to court documents, on August 20 at 3a.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ortiz. Carrillo and the 10-month old child were also in the vehicle at the time.

During the stop, Ortiz reportedly admitted to being the person LPD was looking for in reference to the Crime Stoppers alert.

Later that day, DHS officials went to the home on SW Pecan Place to conduct a check on the four childrent living there. All children were taken for examination including a urine-based drug tests. According to the documents, the 10-month old was the only one which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carrillo was brought in for questioning two days later where he reportedly denied using or supporting people who use meth, and told police he had let another man stay in the home and he believed he had dropped some of the drug.

Three days later Carrillo was brought back in and allegedly admitted to using meth and believed the 10-month old had ingested some they found on the ground the day Ortiz and Carrillo originally showed up at the hospital with the baby.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Carrillo and/or Ortiz, you can contact the local police department or call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

