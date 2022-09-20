7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits return yet again as potential cooldowns loom

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another mild morning that will lead to a hot afternoon as the high-pressure ridge continues to dominate overhead. Clear skies and southerly winds at 10-15 mph will add on the the warming trend we have been experiencing over the past week, as daytime highs will top out in the upper 90s. A couple places could even reach the 100° mark, with record high temperatures at risk of being broken.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the low 70s and light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is expected to be slightly hotter as temperatures across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas could reach and even exceed the triple digit barrier. Again, near-record and record high temperatures will be in store tomorrow afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A weak front is expected to arrive on Thursday, but depending on where that front stalls will ultimately end up influencing how much of a cooldown we see on either side of the Red River. Here in Southwest Oklahoma, temperatures look to only cooldown to the mid 90s.

The ridge returns for a brief period of time once the front dissipates out of the Southern Plains, warming temperatures on Friday and Saturday back into the upper 90s, with 100s potentially in store for the first day of the weekend. A stronger cold front will sweep through on Sunday morning, keeping highs from warming greater than the low 90s that afternoon. Monday will possibly have daytime highs near-average for this time of year in the mid/upper 90s. Little moisture in the mid/low levels of the atmosphere with the passage of this cold front will mean that rain chances will be non-existent early next week.

