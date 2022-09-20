Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Two fronts expected over the next several days

No rain in sight will lead to worsening drought conditions
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, skies will become clear with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, a copy and paste from this afternoon with near record high temperatures as a few areas briefly get into the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A weak front will move through on Thursday morning bringing slightly cooler temperatures with highs still managing to warm to 93-95 degrees. Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the mid-to-upper 90s to end the workweek with a location or two hitting the century mark on Saturday.

Another front will sweep across the area on Sunday morning with cooler air gradually filtering in. The effects won’t be that noticeable on Sunday afternoon, however temperatures are forecast to be near-seasonal on Monday with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Unfortunately, a lack of moisture will only allow a few sprinkles with a very good chance none of our 29 counties see any rain at all.

