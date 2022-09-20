Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call for a child who was not breathing.

According to a press release, Duncan police were called to the Elm Terrace Apartments for a 3-year-old who was not breathing on Monday morning.

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical Center’s trauma center.

Officers interviewed Ryan Towell, the boyfriend of the mother, after they say his story did not match up with the child’s injuries.

Towell allegedly admitted to pushing the child down and said the child hit his head. He became sick and vomited and stopped breathing at one point.

DPD says Towell was arrested on Monday and was being held in the Stephens County Jail pending charges. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

As of Tuesday morning, the child’s condition was reported as “deteriorated.”

