Interview: Comanche Nation Chairman and Board Treasurer Discuss the 2022 Comanche Nation Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Comanche Nation Fair is returning at the end of this month.

7News spoke with Mark Woommavovah, the Comanche Nation Chairman, and June Kester, the Comanche Nation Fair Board Treasurer, about the upcoming event and what they’re doing to make it the biggest yet.

The Comanche Nation Fair has a multitude of events happening next week that begin on Monday, September 26th. However, their carnival kicks off at noon on Friday, September 30th, along with a powwow and co-ed softball tournament. The carnival rides will take place all weekend.

On Saturday, October 1st, the day will kick off with a 5k fun run open to all and a parade. Then throughout the day, there will be a horseshoe tournament, music festival, art competition & show, cornhole tournament, and much more.

Sunday, October 2nd, the activities continue with a spirit walk, youth and adult hand-game tournament, and more.

The fair will take place at the Comanche Nation Headquarters.

For a complete list of events happening at the 2022 Comanche Nation Fair, you can visit their website here.

