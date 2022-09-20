Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka

The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A reported wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle near Lake Lawtonka has led to several roads being closed down.

The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road.

First responders from several agencies rushed to the scene and roads leading to the area were closed by law enforcement. A helicopter was originally dispatched but later canceled.

We have not been able to confirm any details about the wreck at this time. Our crew on scene says people should avoid the area, which could be closed for an extended period of time.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
Firefighters are currently battling a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which is...
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged
21-year-old Jarris Willingham was reportedly a passenger on a jet ski when he fell into the...
Lake Lawtonka drowning victim has been identified

Latest News

Interview: Comanche Nation Chairman and Board Treasurer Discuss the 2022 Comanche Nation Fair
Interview: Comanche Nation Chairman and Board Treasurer Discuss the 2022 Comanche Nation Fair
Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a...
Park Jones Realty Report 09/20/22
EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz have both been charged with felony child neglect, and had...
2 charged with child neglect after 10-month old found with meth in system