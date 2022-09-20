Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A reported wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle near Lake Lawtonka has led to several roads being closed down.

The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road.

First responders from several agencies rushed to the scene and roads leading to the area were closed by law enforcement. A helicopter was originally dispatched but later canceled.

We have not been able to confirm any details about the wreck at this time. Our crew on scene says people should avoid the area, which could be closed for an extended period of time.

