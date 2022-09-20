Park Jones Realty Report 09/20/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.

Here’s a look at this week’s numbers.

There are currently 275 active residential properties for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Sellers, on average, are asking for about $169,500 for their homes, while the average sold price is just under that, at $168,100.

Sellers typically receive about 99.13% of their asking price.

Homes are stay on the market for around 29 days on average before being sold.

There have been just under 2100 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

