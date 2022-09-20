Expert Connections
Power outage planned for Frederick overnight

They say crews will be performing maintenance during the time period.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the town of Frederick are being asked to prepare for an overnight power outage.

According to a social media post, the electric provider for Frederick and other parts of Tillman County will be shutting off from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Affected residents should make preparations if needed for the planned outage.

