Power outage planned for Frederick overnight

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the town of Frederick are being asked to prepare for an overnight power outage.

According to a social media post, the electric provider for Frederick and other parts of Tillman County will be shutting off from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

They say crews will be performing maintenance during the time period.

Affected residents should make preparations if needed for the planned outage.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.