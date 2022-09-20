Expert Connections
Resilience training workshop held in Lawton

The class is meant to help promote building individual and community resilience in Lawton.
The class is meant to help promote building individual and community resilience in Lawton.(Oklahoma State Department of Health)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community was invited to the Comanche County Health Department to take part in a free resilience training workshop.

The workshop is designed to help attendees understand how adverse childhood experiences, like abuse or neglect, has a lasting impact on people throughout their lives.

The class is meant to help promote building individual and community resilience in Lawton.

Tuesday’s workshop is just one piece of the health department’s three-part series, which included a Poverty Simulation last month.

The final class will be hosted on October 11 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and is meant to teach people the importance of self healing.

Registration is open for that class, you can register by heading to this link.

It is free and open to the public.

If you have any questions you can email debraej@health.ok.gov or rosalynh@health.ok.gov.

