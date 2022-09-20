Expert Connections
Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

