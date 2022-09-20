Expert Connections
Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The global supply chain backup continues to hurt the auto industry.

Ford says it will end the month with about 45,000 large pickup trucks and SUVs it can’t finish because it doesn’t have all the parts.

The company also noted Monday that shortages and rising supply prices would cost about an extra $1 billion this quarter.

Ford said it should still be able to hit its full-year earnings target as it plans to shift its sales revenue from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.

Automakers have been struggling with supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips which has choked off vehicle production for much of the past two years.

