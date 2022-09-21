Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Fall kicks off with a front that brings minor relief in temperatures

By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, a cold front will move into the area before daybreak bringing slightly cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Areas along I-40 will top out in the mid 80s, with low-mid 90s elsewhere. Behind the front winds will be out northeast at 5-15 mph with an occasional wind gust up to 20 mph.

The same front moves back northward as a warm front allowing temperatures to soar back into the upper 90s to end the workweek. Prefrontal warming keeps highs near 100° on Saturday ahead of a stronger front that pushes through Sunday morning. Unfortunately, a lack of moisture will only give us a hope for a few sprinkles with a high confidence that most of Texoma remains dry.

The cool air advects into the area on Monday allowing high temperatures to be several degrees cooler compared to Sunday. Most areas stay in the upper 80s through the first half of next week.

