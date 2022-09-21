7News First Alert Weather: Last official day of summer to bring triple digits and near-record high temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

When we refer to “first official day of fall”, it doesn’t mean that fall weather starts on that day going forward, as the official start of seasons is based on the position of Earth in its orbit around the sun and the orientation of Earth’s axis. Also referred to as the autumn equinox, tomorrow is the day when nearly everywhere around the world will see equal lengths of daytime and nighttime. Of course, Mother Nature isn’t bound to the laws of Earth’s axial tilt in relation to the sun. So that’s why even with us transitioning into the time of year where nights will become longer than days, temperatures will still be unseasonably warm and above-average through the rest of the week.

Today will once again feature tons of sunshine, though I wouldn’t rule out some puffy summertime cumulus clouds popping-up in the sky this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be the hottest they’ve been all month, with a number of places across Texoma reaching the triple digits. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with mild low temperatures in the upper 60s by sunrise. A weak cold front will pass through early tomorrow morning, shifting winds out of the north just before dawn.

Cooler temperatures will follow behind that front on Thursday, but will not be that much of a cool-off as afternoon highs are still going to be very warm in the low/mid 90s. So even though fall technically starts tomorrow, and we will have a slight cooldown to accompany it, summer weather isn’t going away anytime soon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday, with some on Saturday re-approaching the low 100s. Another front will sweep through Sunday morning, lowering temperatures to the low/mid 90s to end off the weekend, and eventually falling to the upper 80s on Monday. There will be a lack of moisture with this front, meaning that rainfall will be scarce across the Southern Plains. Skies will be mostly sunny over a majority of the next 7 days, even with the multiple changes in the weather pattern.

