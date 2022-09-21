Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

The Center for Creative Living is doing their part in educating the community about fall prevention.

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With increasing rates in deaths from falls, the Center for Creative Living is doing their part in educating the community about fall prevention.

“It’s very very important to me to see the people coming through and getting help and going to the classes and benefiting from those classes, because very well could be that we’re saving a life by preventing a fall,” said Miller.

The Center for Creative Living is a day center for seniors over the age of 55. They provide various health and wellness activities.

Today they held their Arthritis class where people sat in a chair while working on upper body strength and motion.

Miller said their goal is to help seniors live longer and stronger.

“The stronger their bodies are the less they could possibly be hurt when they do fall,” she said.

According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks number 46th in the nation in the most falls for senior citizens, at 31% higher than the national average.

Not only can those falls cause life-threatening injuries but they also result in high medical bills.

Bill Farris has been attending the class for 3 months. He said when he started attending he could hardly stand up straight but now he has seen major improvement.

“You know I’m getting around a lot better, I’m more active,” said Farris.

Virginia Lyn chose to start the class after she fell last year.

“I really needed this exercise, so it’s helped a lot,” said Lyn.

While she joined the class for additional therapy, she now stays for the bonds she’s created with the people there.

“It’s a workout but it’s the laughter and the camaraderie that we have with the other ladies that makes it so much fun and less work,” she said.

All services offered by the Center for Creative Living are free for any senior citizen who wants to participate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex.
Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Senior citizens attend classes for fall prevention
Center for creative living
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Two fronts expected over the next several days