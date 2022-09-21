LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With increasing rates in deaths from falls, the Center for Creative Living is doing their part in educating the community about fall prevention.

“It’s very very important to me to see the people coming through and getting help and going to the classes and benefiting from those classes, because very well could be that we’re saving a life by preventing a fall,” said Miller.

The Center for Creative Living is a day center for seniors over the age of 55. They provide various health and wellness activities.

Today they held their Arthritis class where people sat in a chair while working on upper body strength and motion.

Miller said their goal is to help seniors live longer and stronger.

“The stronger their bodies are the less they could possibly be hurt when they do fall,” she said.

According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks number 46th in the nation in the most falls for senior citizens, at 31% higher than the national average.

Not only can those falls cause life-threatening injuries but they also result in high medical bills.

Bill Farris has been attending the class for 3 months. He said when he started attending he could hardly stand up straight but now he has seen major improvement.

“You know I’m getting around a lot better, I’m more active,” said Farris.

Virginia Lyn chose to start the class after she fell last year.

“I really needed this exercise, so it’s helped a lot,” said Lyn.

While she joined the class for additional therapy, she now stays for the bonds she’s created with the people there.

“It’s a workout but it’s the laughter and the camaraderie that we have with the other ladies that makes it so much fun and less work,” she said.

All services offered by the Center for Creative Living are free for any senior citizen who wants to participate.

