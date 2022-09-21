Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Driver in Tuesday’s deadly wreck near Lake Lawtonka charged with 2nd degree murder

According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed...
According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed the centerline of Highway 58 before crashing head-on with a motorcycle driven by Robbie Mizner.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The driver of a truck involved in a deadly collision on Tuesday afternoon in northern Comanche County has been charged with second degree murder.

Shaun Beatty faces for charges including second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.

According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed the centerline of Highway 58 before crashing head-on with a motorcycle driven by Robbie Mizner. Mizner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beatty was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to court documents. He had also been convicted of DUI in North Dakota in 2019.

If found guilty, Beatty faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover
The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.
Tillman Co. deputy charged with child abuse