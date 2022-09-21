Driver in Tuesday’s deadly wreck near Lake Lawtonka charged with 2nd degree murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The driver of a truck involved in a deadly collision on Tuesday afternoon in northern Comanche County has been charged with second degree murder.

Shaun Beatty faces for charges including second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.

According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed the centerline of Highway 58 before crashing head-on with a motorcycle driven by Robbie Mizner. Mizner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beatty was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to court documents. He had also been convicted of DUI in North Dakota in 2019.

If found guilty, Beatty faces up to life in prison.

