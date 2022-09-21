Expert Connections
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire

The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from three volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire in Geronimo on Wednesday.

The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. Crews from Geronimo, Chattanooga and Hulen responded and were able to get the situation under control by 1 p.m.

Officials with Comanche County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s department and Kirk’s EMS also responded.

Crews say a faulty extension cord was to blame.

No injuries were reported.

