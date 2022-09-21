Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy...
Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend.

Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder.

He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield.

According to court documents, the two men an two other people were at the home and were drinking. Collins reportedly began to get agitated and pulled out a gun from his truck.

A family member told police Collins, Burkett and another man began fighting over the gun when Collins fired multiple shots, hitting Burkett and killing him.

Collins faces the death penalty or up to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.
Tillman Co. deputy charged with child abuse
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse