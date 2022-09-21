Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend.

Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder.

He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield.

According to court documents, the two men an two other people were at the home and were drinking. Collins reportedly began to get agitated and pulled out a gun from his truck.

A family member told police Collins, Burkett and another man began fighting over the gun when Collins fired multiple shots, hitting Burkett and killing him.

Collins faces the death penalty or up to life in prison if convicted.

