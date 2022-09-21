Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed...
NY AG: Trump Co. violated law for profits