Kiowa Co. officials searching for two escaped inmates

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Sheriff’s office is searching for two men who escaped from the county jail.

According to a release early Wednesday morning, Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a facility check around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

McDonald was awaiting transfer to a Department of Corrections facility to serve a sentence on drug distribution and possession charges.

Traywick was being held pending the entry of a plea agreement on larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

McDonald is described as a 5′5″, 150 lbs white male, blonde hair, blue eyes from the Hobart area and Traywick is 6′2″, 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.

In a press release, the department says Sheriff Joe Janz contacted local authorities for help searching for the two men.

You can count on us to bring you updates on the search as we get new information.

