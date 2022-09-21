LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In June, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce partnered with three local landscaping companies for a raffle at their annual banquet to provide a yard makeover.

The winner of the makeover, Kent Jester, was able to pick from three different designs from the participating companies and was given a total of $5,000 for the yard renovation. He said that he’s lived in the home for 34 years and that renovations were needed.

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover (Justin Stevens)

Dr. Krist Smith-Ratliff, the President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said that the funds provided came partly from the chamber and partly from Naturescape, a local landscaping company to Lawton.

“The fundraiser in partnership with Naturescape is a $2,500 donation from the chamber and a $2,500 donation from Naturescape. So, it’s a total of $5,000. The raffle, again, raises money for programs within our community,” Ratliff said.

The annual banquet allows the chamber of commerce to help in community areas, such as providing over 600 backpacks to children in Lawton for the school year, feeding families over the summer, and helping small businesses and entrepreneurs. The chamber can only provide those services thanks to raffling prizes like the Yard Makeover.

This is the third year for the yard makeover program in Lawton and the first year for the chamber of commerce to be involved.

The chamber is hopeful the same companies will partner with them again to provide it in the raffle next year.

