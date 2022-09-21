OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 58, north of Medicine Park.

There troopers say 62-year-old Robbi Mizner of Missouri was headed south on his motorcycle, while a pickup truck was headed north on 58.

OHP says the truck started to make a left turn when it crashed into Mizner.

The motorcycle ended up lodged into the front end of the truck.

Mizner was declared dead at the scene.

According to an OHP report, the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol.

