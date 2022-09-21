Oklahoma teacher shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “When they graduate from college if they go through a traditional educator preparation program they are given $1,000 a year and then there last year they’re given $2,500 free scholarship right it’s free money. For every year after they graduate that they teach in Oklahoma they get an extra $4,000 a year and that’s why it’s called the Inspired to Teach Scholarship. It’s just fantastic and so we’re hopeful that that will draw a lot more people to to the field”, said Keller.

Dr. Keller says the current shortage of teachers being experienced around the nation is due to not only the pay, but how they are treated by others.

“I think our tendency to not treat teachers like they are professionals impacts the people who then go into the field. Then you know when fewer and fewer people who don’t think of it as a profession actually take it as a job.”

“Then it’s it’s tougher to address a lot of the problems that that teachers have to have to learn how to deal with and so I think once they get into it and they realize it is a tough it’s a tough job and it requires so much and with the pay being low I think it just it drives a lot of people out of the out of the field”, said Keller

Mallory Moore, a student teacher and Cameron University Senior, says her experiences in the field have been very different than her classroom learning.

“Student teaching has been a little eye opening for me they teach you they teach you a lot at Cameron. What you need to know for yourself what you know strategies you need to be able to teach kids and they teach you the how or the what they took to the what, but when you come into an actual classroom and try to put it into practice it’s nothing like what expect and it’s not it’s just it’s been in it’s been challenging and eye opening for me”, said Moore.

Dr. Keller and Mallory Moore have a message to future teachers about to enter the workforce.

“It’s hard and it’s challenging but the the need and the necessity for people who truly care about education and truly care about our community and want to help it can’t be understated how important that is. I think teachers among other professions in our society are a cornerstone of what make us what we are”, said Keller.

“If it’s your passion to not give up because it is hard but there is a lot of benefits to working with students to helping them grow and succeed people in teaching or passionate about teaching and it rubs off on you so stick with it”, said Moore.

