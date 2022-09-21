Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area.

According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The incident began around 11 a.m. when fire and EMS were called to the area based on an automated call from a company saying they had detected a wreck with air bag deployment.

