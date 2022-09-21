Expert Connections
Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

