Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Tillman Co. deputy charged with child abuse

Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.
Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Tillman County deputy is charged with felony child abuse.

According to court documents, Floyd Matheny was arrested earlier this month after an 11 year old came forward and accused him of hitting her in the face.

The victim allegedly had bruising to the face, wrist and knee.

According to records, Matheny -- while being interviewed -- denied the allegations and became quote “argumentative” before the interview was ended.

Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.

The District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy...
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse