Tillman Co. deputy charged with child abuse

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Tillman County deputy is charged with felony child abuse.

According to court documents, Floyd Matheny was arrested earlier this month after an 11 year old came forward and accused him of hitting her in the face.

The victim allegedly had bruising to the face, wrist and knee.

According to records, Matheny -- while being interviewed -- denied the allegations and became quote “argumentative” before the interview was ended.

Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.

The District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.

