Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Duncan Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that a 3-year-old died following allegations of child abuse.

The child passed away at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at OU Health, the University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, according to a press release. His condition had reportedly deteriorated after being admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Ryan Towell was arrested Monday, according to a statement from Duncan police. A jail roster shows he is being held at the Stephens County Jail pending charges.

Duncan police said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional charges may be filed against others who may have been involved.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.