Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

You can count on 7News to keep you updated.
You can count on 7News to keep you updated.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Duncan Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that a 3-year-old died following allegations of child abuse.

The child passed away at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at OU Health, the University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, according to a press release. His condition had reportedly deteriorated after being admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Ryan Towell was arrested Monday, according to a statement from Duncan police. A jail roster shows he is being held at the Stephens County Jail pending charges.

Duncan police said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional charges may be filed against others who may have been involved.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Jail Bars
Kiowa Co. officials searching for two escaped inmates
First Alert Forecast 9/21 AM
7News First Alert Weather: Last official day of summer to bring triple digits and near-record high temperatures
A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex.
Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash