Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill’s involvement at International Festival this weekend will be.

The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening ceremony for International Festival at 5:45 p.m. this Friday, September 23rd, and then again at 7:30 p.m. on the 2nd Street Stage.

On post this week, their weekly Gridiron Challenge will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Jack Daniel’s Lounge.

Football fans come out each week to fill out a bracket consisting of 11 NFL games and 11 College games, with prizes awarded weekly. Plus, at the end of the season, a grand prize will be awarded to one lucky fan who attends each week throughout the football season.

Happening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th is the third annual Tour de Sill Cycling event at Lake Elmer Thomas. Participants will be able to choose between three different distances: 43k, 59k, or 77k.

Tour de Sill costs $50 a person and includes a medal, limited edition T-shirt, and bib. In-person registration can be done at the Welcome Center, Fires Fitness Center, or Goldner Fitness Center on post. You can also register online.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

