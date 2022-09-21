Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill’s involvement at International Festival this weekend will be.

The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening ceremony for International Festival at 5:45 p.m. this Friday, September 23rd, and then again at 7:30 p.m. on the 2nd Street Stage.

On post this week, their weekly Gridiron Challenge will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Jack Daniel’s Lounge.

Football fans come out each week to fill out a bracket consisting of 11 NFL games and 11 College games, with prizes awarded weekly. Plus, at the end of the season, a grand prize will be awarded to one lucky fan who attends each week throughout the football season.

Happening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th is the third annual Tour de Sill Cycling event at Lake Elmer Thomas. Participants will be able to choose between three different distances: 43k, 59k, or 77k.

Tour de Sill costs $50 a person and includes a medal, limited edition T-shirt, and bib. In-person registration can be done at the Welcome Center, Fires Fitness Center, or Goldner Fitness Center on post. You can also register online.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo.
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire
Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram says Matheny resigned his position.
Tillman Co. deputy charged with child abuse
Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy...
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse