Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex.

Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15.

There they found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later identified Samuels as the one who shot them.

When questioned by police, Samuels reportedly said the incident was over a miscommunication, which led to the victim waving a gun around the room. She told police that the two struggled over the gun, during which the gun went off, hitting the victim.

But investigators say the evidence did not match with what Samuels said and she was arrested.

She’s being held on a $50,000 dollar bond.

