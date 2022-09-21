Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom.

Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until Monday night.

For four days, Durham’s body went unnoticed inside a public restroom during a busy shopping weekend.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department says the family of Durham had not spoken to her for four days and actually went to the station to file a missing person’s report.

“We were with the family taking a missing person’s report, and once we were on scene and did a little investigating, we did discover the person deceased at the Belk,” said Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of Columbia Police Department.

Police are investigating why and how no one noticed Durham, but with the investigation in its early stages, criminal charges could still be a possibility.

“We’re still working with the store to find out what their process is to closing down the store, inspecting the store and things of that nature,” Kelly said.

The deputy chief said they’ll continue to work with the employers and the mall to confirm when Durham was last seen, and they’ll be working with the Lexington County Coroner to determine when exactly she died.

The coroner said there were also no indications of drug use. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

A few people in the area Tuesday afternoon said they’re asking how something like this could happen.

“There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Beverly Stroman, who lives in Columbia.

“You wonder why the customers didn’t see it and report it, but you would think, the employees if she’s still on the clock, would know that and go and check to see where she was,” said Stroman.

“That’s terrible,” said Sherry Wheeler, another Columbia resident.

“I was just there yesterday ... if I’d gone in the restroom, which I usually do a lot, you know, I don’t know, that’s just terrible,” said Wheeler.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz have both been charged with felony child neglect, and had...
2 charged with child neglect after 10-month old found with meth in system
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tractor-trailer flies off overpass
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads to Bermuda